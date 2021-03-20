Rauris, High Tauern NP, Austria by Peter Richter

Picture Story

The High Tauern - Hohe Tauern in German - are a mountain range on the main chain of the Central Eastern Alps, including Austria's highest mountain, the Grossglockner at 3,798 metres. When my wife and I stayed there for a week at the end of September 2020, we had unexpectedly early snowfall. On this evening we arrived at our appartment in a mountain farm in Rauris, a village situated in the National Park. This is a view from our window just a few minutes after sunset when an amazing glow spread over the sky.

