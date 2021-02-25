Rainow, Peak District NP, England by Trevor Perry

Picture Story

With the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in the UK, Britain was in a state of lockdown and only essential travel and local exercise was permitted so I was limited to walks from my home. Fortunately, I live on the western edge of the Peak District National Park, surrounded by beautiful countryside.

Snow is a regular occurrence in these parts during the winter and this year was no exception. Taking my camera with me at all times I went for walks every day, the greatest challenge being deciding which of the many routes that emanate from the village of Rainow to choose. On this particular day the moisture in the air had condensed as hill fog on the snow-covered hills so I took a walk along a valley floor. Somehow, I just had a hunch that the fog might break so I decided to head up to these dead trees that I had noticed previously but never photographed before. It was quite a climb in the snow to get to this location and, as I arrived, the sun just started to appear. The light and atmosphere that it created was simply ethereal. I had to work fast, within a few minutes the fog had burnt away to the extent that the strength of the sun was too great and the whole mood that I was seeking had gone.

I love the tones in this image with the underexposure enhancing the blues yet there is a spectrum of subtle warm colours near the sun as the light is diffracted through the fine droplets of the fog. For me, it creates a chilling and somewhat haunting feel to the image.

