Rainbow Park, Shirebrook, Derbyshire, England by Robert Palmer

Picture Story

Having moved into the area the previous December, I had been visiting the local parks in Shirebrook several times over the course of the winter, walking the dog and looking for photos. The day we moved in it was snowing but we never saw any more until we had some late winter weather with a snowfall and fog in early March 2018. When I saw the weather conditions on this particular day, I knew I wanted to go to a local park to take some photos.

Having become familiar with the park, I had a good idea of the viewpoints I could use. It was just a matter of grabbing the camera and getting there before the conditions changed. The light was bright enough for me to shoot at ISO 100, which is best for image quality. I wanted to enhance the feeling of the recessions so chose to use a very wide aperture, f3.2. I knew depth of field would not be an issue because of the fog but also because I used the 16mm end of my zoom. The wide-angle would increase depth of field.

Having taken several shots around the park, I then had to process them to achieve the result I wanted. Post-processing was done initially in Adobe Camera Raw with emphasis on exposure and contrast control. Also, I reduced clarity and dehaze to soften and brighten the image slightly. Finally, in Photoshop, I converted to black and white and selectively sharpened the foreground tree. This gave me the overall “feel” that I wanted, the mood emanating from the conditions, the fog softening the shapes, the foreground tree being prominent.

