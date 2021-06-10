Puuhonua O Nonaunau, Big Island, Hawaii

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Pu`uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park. We had spent the afternoon snorkeling here and we waited for the sunset to shoot some photos. Located on the coast of Honaunau Bay in South Kona, Puuhonua o Honaunau immerses you in Hawaiian culture. This 180-acre national historic park was once the home of royal grounds and a place of refuge for ancient Hawaiian lawbreakers. Kapu, or sacred laws, were of utmost importance to Hawaiian culture and the breaking of kapu could mean death. A kapu-breaker's only chance for survival was to evade his pursuers and make it to a puuhonua, or a sacred place of refuge. Once there, a ceremony of absolution would take place and the law-breaker would be able to return to society.

