Punta del Fangar, The Delta Ebro, Catalonia, Spain by Luigi Sapia

La Punta del Fangar is a small peninsula that juts out into the Mediterranean Sea in the north of the Ebro Delta. It is an extensive littoral arrow that includes the best-built system of sandbanks and mobile dunes in the Delta. From the point of view of fauna, the most outstanding aspect is the importance of the area for the breeding of seabirds. It is also of considerable importance as a refuge and feeding area for migratory aquatic bird species. A compact sand track crosses the Fangar through which you can ride or walk until reaching the middle, to the viewpoint, to the lighthouse that rises in the middle of the dunes. Immense sandy areas predominate in this area. Since you cannot walk through any of them due to their fragility, you must take the photo from a distance to avoid stepping on the bird breeding area. Sunsets are the best time to take photos in this location as light falls on the sand giving it the typical golden colour.

