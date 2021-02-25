Punta Campanella, Massa Lubrense, Italy by Simone Mastellone













Follow us Follow us

Picture Story

Planning is one of the most important things to do when ever we need to create a photograph. Whether, tides, light direction , time of sunrise and sunset are only few of the many thing to take in to consideration.

Every winter during a window of about 45 days there is the occasion to photograph the sun setting on the famous Island of Capri, including the light house of Campanella Point and the secular Greek Tower.

Every day the light changes so you need to plan in advance what you want to achieve. This picture was taken at the end of February during a freezing but sunny day. I wanted to capture the sun directly on top of the Island when it was still a bit high.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now