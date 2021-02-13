Prior Lake, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Picture Story

Whenever I drive from my home to my parent's farm, I drive by this farm. This bright red barn stands out any time of year, but especially during the winter. A couple years ago, when we got a beautiful layer of snow overnight, I knew where I wanted to go. I grabbed my camera and headed out to this spot. Unfortunately, this was not an easy photo to take. I had to try to pull over along the side of a snow covered road that has no shoulder. So, as many photographers have done, I had to focus on being safe (and staying out of the way) and trying to get a good photo.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now