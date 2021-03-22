Praia da Ursa, Colares, Sintra, Portugal by Elena Lebedeva













Picture Story

The best day is the one that you can spend somewhere you're happy. And so I'm here, among countless rocks, on the shore of the harsh Atlantic. High waves rush towards the shore, the raging surf rumbles resonantly. The rock wall unwaveringly stands like sombre dark silhouettes in the way of the furious power of a turbulent ocean.

There’s no one around. The wind whistles noisily in my ears. The air, soaked with the sun and splashes, sparkles, flying up over the wave peaks with golden clouds. The ocean’s surface is dazzling. Fast and heavy water scalds the feet on the shore. Nevertheless it's warm because the March sun already gives warmth here.

And there's such incredible, splendid, salty freshness in the air! My clothes and hair and all of me has got into it. And it seems that I can turn into a sail and run on infinite waves into a free distance. Minutes fly away, and I keep watching every new wave break against porous and smooth stones, spill into endless trickles that flow down, scatter in all directions and return to where the eternal and tireless stream rushes onto the shore again and again.

The disk of the dazzling sun gradually dissolves into a golden haze and slowly sinks into the bottomless ocean, so that in a gentle and fresh morning it will be reborn on the other side of the earth. Tall pink clouds move down and burn brighter. Magic and warm, the evening light floods the bay, pierces the water with sparkling threads, strokes the age-old rocks, glides on the wet stones with bright reflections.

Countless salty water droplets soar in the air and play with invisible particles of the light, complementing this incredible, unique magic.

I’m infinitely in love with this living light. I live and breathe such moments of perfect beauty and freedom.

