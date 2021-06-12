Porth Nanven, St Just, Cornwall, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This photo was taken at the end of April - in the south west of Cornwall not far from Lands End – at Porth Nanven, which can be found down a narrow road at the end of the Cot valley.

It’s a popular place with photographers, helped by the egg-shaped boulders on the beach and the islands offshore. These are The Brisons - known as 'General de Gaulle in his bath', and have been the cause of many shipwrecks over the years.

I had planned this trip based on the forecast of a sunny evening, but with some cloud around – and with the tide on the way out. I wasn’t disappointed with the weather, though there was rather more cloud than I’d hoped, that said the light here worked out well for me.

I tried various shutter-speed options, in the end settling on a long-exposure to totally blur the waves. This was achieved using a Kase Filters 10-stop neutral density filter, which, with the f8 aperture, required a 40 second exposure.

This was one of the final images of the evening – taken after sunset but whilst there was still some of the remaining sunlight in the sky. It had been a good session – and I look forward to returning there again before too long.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now