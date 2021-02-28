Polk County, MO, USA by Traci Rickman

Picture Story

This wintery, countryside scene was shot several weeks ago while driving the backroads of southwest Missouri.

I was initially drawn to a glistening tree on the opposite side of the road and almost missed what turned out to be my favorite shot of the day! Fortunately, in my feverish haste to retreat, a filtered light reflection on the elusive pond caught my eye and stopped me in my tracks.

This happenstance photo will always be a wonderful reminder to pause and look beyond my tunnel vision lens to embrace the beauty all around.

