Polk County, MO, USA by Traci Rickman

Picture Story
This wintery, countryside scene was shot several weeks ago while driving the backroads of southwest Missouri.
I was initially drawn to a glistening tree on the opposite side of the road and almost missed what turned out to be my favorite shot of the day! Fortunately, in my feverish haste to retreat, a filtered light reflection on the elusive pond caught my eye and stopped me in my tracks.
This happenstance photo will always be a wonderful reminder to pause and look beyond my tunnel vision lens to embrace the beauty all around.
