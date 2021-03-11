Pokhara Mountains, Nepal by Geraint Rowland

Picture Story

A couple of years ago I travelled around India and Nepal. After a couple of weeks in Kathmandu, the Capital of Nepal I travelled to the City of Pokhara. Pokhara is a great place to relax away from the hustle and bustle of the Capital. There is a beautiful lake, several temples and some fantastic hikes near by. It is also a great place for landscape photography.

I took this photo one afternoon near the lake while some fantastic clouds were forming above the mountains. I experimented with a couple of different lenses and my favourite frames of the day were taken with the 135mm fixed Sigma lens. I like the layers and contrast the longer lens provides in this image. There's also a bit of grain due to the high ISO, which I think adds to the atmosphere. The pink pastel hues in the distance below the clouds while the sun sets adds just the right amount of colour.

