Plough Lines, Welburn, Yorkshire, England

They say that you have to patient to be a landscape photographer, well I must be very patient, because it took me 9 years from Idea to capture with this image! I’d had the idea to use plough lines leading to the row of poplar trees in the background, but such is the pace of agriculture nowadays I never managed to capture it before they harrowed and re-planted the field. Add in that I needed a hint of mist to separate the trees from the background and it became a very difficult image to capture, but that day finally arrived and I achieved the image I’d visualised all those years ago.

