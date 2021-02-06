Pleasant Hill, Missouri, USA by Angie Harris

Picture Story

I took this photo on the MoPAC trail that is in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. This was the first snowfall of 2021 and I wanted to go out and take photos of it while the snow was still fairly fresh, and it was a nice foggy January morning, I thought the mood was appropriate. The trail has a couple of these bridges and and I liked the composition of this photo with the bridge and the fresh snow, along with the fog that morning made for a perfect winter image.

