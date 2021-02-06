Pleasant Hill, Missouri, USA by Angie Harris

Picture Story
I took this photo on the MoPAC trail that is in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. This was the first snowfall of 2021 and I wanted to go out and take photos of it while the snow was still fairly fresh, and it was a nice foggy January morning, I thought the mood was appropriate. The trail has a couple of these bridges and and I liked the composition of this photo with the bridge and the fresh snow, along with the fog that morning made for a perfect winter image.
Hey Visitor
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments
• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor