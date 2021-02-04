Place Fell, Cumbria, England by Chester Wallace

Picture Story

A cold March day beckoned with the promise of some hill walking with a light snow cover. It was bitterly cold for the duration of the walk most of which was done under leaden clouds. It was a weekday so few people were encountered which was hardly surprising given the conditions. As we were about to commence our descent down to the valley where we had left our car the sun finally managed to break through the clouds and lift the gloom. I had carried my camera all day but had taken hardly any shots in the grey and flat light. The patchy sunlight lifted the scene and brought out the relief and detail of the landscape. I decided to use the maximum 300 mm focal length of my lens to foreshorten the view and highlight the successive ridges. A high shutter speed compensated for a lack of a tripod. The resulting image captures the feel of that late afternoon on a raw winter's day.

