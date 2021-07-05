Pier Sunrise, Carcavelos, Lisbon, Portugal

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This photo was made in April 2021, while still under confinement measures due to Covid-19. As such, it was only permitted to make short walks near home, avoiding large groups of people. I live close to Carcavelos beach, so it is a place I normally go to photograph, either at sunrise or sunset. On this occasion, I visited before sunrise, for an early morning photographic session.

This pier, or pontoon, is located near one of the entrances to the beach, and provides an interesting composition, as it leads the eye towards the horizon. The weather was cloudy, with some rain and wind. Given the low light levels, a long exposure was necessary, but that was fine, as I wanted to enhance the trailing of the clouds. Due to the long exposure, the waves were also smoothed out, which provided a nice contrast with the sharp lines of the pier. I set up the tripod at the beginning of the pier and mounted my wide-angle lens (14mm in APSC, FF equivalent of 21mm). This wide angle of view ensured a nice foreground, with the leading lines of the structure pointing towards the horizon and the moving clouds.

At this early hour, the public lights were still on, adding a yellowish colour to the illumination, which I preserved in the final image. This provides a good complement to the blue colour of the pre-sunrise natural light. I always shoot Raw, to preserve the largest amount of data possible, and in this case the image processing was simple, consisting of basic adjustments to contrast, tone, and white balance.

