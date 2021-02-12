Phyatunturi, Luosto, Finland by Isabel Nolasco

Picture Story

I went to the Finnish Lapland last winter (2020). I was chasing the northern lights, so I brought all my gear and expectations! Unfortunately, no forecasts could indicate any movements in that sense, so long northern lights. Anyway, I had a lot of fun capturing the magic of the snow and the perfect white landscapes.

Here is an example of this amazing landscape, it breathes peace and serendipity. No regrets at all, on the contrary, I spent 12 awesome days of pure relaxation!

