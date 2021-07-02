Phoenix Buttress, Smith Rock State Park, Terrabonne, Oregon, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Smith Rock State Park is a geographic marvel located in the middle of the high desert of Central Oregon. Formed by the remnants of a massive volcanic caldera, an incredible array of spires and cliffs provide an irresistible attraction to hikers, rock climbers, casual sightseers and, of course, photographers. On this particular morning I was working on a panorama from a location I have visited multiple times.

The objective was to capture the massive Phoenix Buttress in front of me, the Crooked River winding below me while framing the image with the Cascades to my far left and the escarpment stretching out to my right. This image is comprised of 5 separate vertically oriented frames. The timing of the shot is critical in order to capture the newly rising sunlight scraping across the peaks of the cascades while not yet creating a horizontal shadow line across the base of the buttress itself. I was hoping for more high altitude clouds and sky color than materialized with the shot, but was still sufficiently pleased with the final outcome to share it here.

