    Pemaquid Coastal Sundown, Maine, USA
    By Harvey Spears

    Picture Story

    My  shot of  a fading sunset was taken at the location of the historic Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Brunswick, Maine. I was taken by how the light made for both mystery and also revealed the quiet grandeur of the Maine coast at this time of day, and hoped to show this. I learned from my study of Aesthetic Realism, founded by the important critic, Eli Siegel, that how opposites are one in a photo, like dark & light, or the hidden & shown, is what makes for beauty. As many times as I've photographed Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, I always see newly how the beauty of the landscape deeply effected people, and was one large reason the lighthouse was placed here.

