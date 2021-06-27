Peak District Sunset, Derbyshire, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This was taken many years ago using the much missed Kodakchrome 25 asa transparency film, my 'go-to' film for years, as I waited for yet another sunset looking west over the (Derbyshire) 'Dark Peak' from Beeley Moor.

The moor, one of the so called eastern Moors is on a high plateau that faces west over a wide valley bottom. Several miles later the peaks rise in the west. It is a fantastic place for huge and quick weather changes and wonderful sunsets.

The alternating bands of almost black cloud over the orange sky really caught my eye and I struggled to get any sharp enough, hand holding the camera (I couldn't afford a tripod back then as a 17 year old! Though at least my hands were steadier at such a low iso, using the ever trusty 135mm lens to isolate the patterns. This was the only one to come through. It was scanned by Exposure 22 on a Nikon Coolscan V and apart from a little lightening in Preview is as it came.

