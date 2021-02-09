Peacham, Vermont, USA by Philip Bobrow

Picture Story

I love moonscapes! A beautiful church, mountains and the full moon rising. Using a film camera makes a moonscape a challenge in that the scene is dark which requires a slow shutter speed and the moon requires a fast shutter speed since it's moving. Too long of an exposure the moon starts looking like an egg. I planned this shot and it worked out well. The location is Peacham, Vermont, I prefer the winter as the air is clearer and the alpenglow is more pronounced with the snow. Winter and fall are the best times of the year to photograph Vermont.

