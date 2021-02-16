Passo Rolle, Dolomites, Italy by Roberto Stefani

Picture Story

During a three-day trip to Passo Rolle in the italian Dolomites, snow had fallen so much that any hike was almost impossible. On the last day, after an overnight snowfall, we decided to leave early in the morning. I took some time for a last walk and as the snow began to fall again, I came to this little larch grove. I didn't bring my tripod, so I lay down on the snow and with my elbows fitted in the snow, I took this picture.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now