Passo Giau, Dolomites, Italy

Picture Story

This place in the Dolomites is truly fantastic. From here, "Passo Giau" you can join walking many interesting location, nice to be visited and photographed. We are in the surroundings of the famous Cortina D'Ampezzo in Italy.

You must be ready to walk quite long distances, you must wear the right shoes and induments because the weather changes many times during the day. Anyway it definitely worth the effort.

In this period there are many flowers. The contrast with the leaden sky was the best I could expect to capture the atmosphere and try to convey my point of view. End of June is the best period to photograph flowers on the Dolomites. These yellow ranunculus are very spectacular, and on one side of the field that leads to the Ra Gusela mountain was really full. Pity that because of the cold May, others flowers like rododendrus are not blossomed. It will take 15 / 20 days still to see them.

The weather that day was really stormy, it rained a lot but for some minutes it stopped letting me try to get some moody photos. Another problem was the strong wind, that to catch flowers photos is a very enemy. At the end, after many attempts I think I succeded to get a nice picture of one of my favourite location on the Dolomites.

I recommend to visit the Dolomites in late spring and of course in autumn. Spring for flowers and wonderful greens and autumn for its spectacular colors.

