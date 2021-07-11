Palouse Area, Eastern Washington, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

A classic view from Steptoe Butte in the Palouse area of eastern Washington State. Taken in the evening with dappled light from broken clouds, the light put a spotlight on a cottonwood at the end of the creek. Shades of green and contours were accentuated by the evening light with the sun creating long shadows.

The rolling hills and cottonwoods are iconic sights in the Palouse. On this particular trip to the Palouse in June the weather was unseasonable wet and cold. Heavy clouds and low temperatures created a challenge with the landscape, but on this evening the clouds began to break up late in the afternoon.

The road to the top of Steptoe Butte is made for Photographers. It winds its way around the butte giving you the opportunity to have a look at the landscape from 360 degrees. It is no wonder this is a photographers dream destination in the north west area of the United States.

