Palm Cove, Cairns, Queensland, Australia

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Living on the East coast of Australia means that, if you want to get seascapes with colour in the sky, you normally have to get up for sunrise. However, just occasionally, if the atmospheric conditions are right you will see reflected light on clouds in the eastern sky at sunset.

The fact that this is not a common occurrence meant that I was poorly prepared to get this image. I had gone down onto the beach barefoot not expecting to have to clamber across the rocks which had been worn to a knife edge by thousands of years of waves crashing over them.

10 minutes of discomfort and the loss of a bit of blood was made all worthwhile when I was able to produce what has become one of my favourite images.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now