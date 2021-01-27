Painted Hills, Oregon, USA by John Pedersen

Picture Story

The Painted Hills area of Oregon lies in the high desert portion of the central part of the state and it is an easy drive from my home on the west side of the state. It is also considered one of the 7 wonders of the state, though by the few visitors it receives, you wouldn't know it.

On this trip I headed out by myself to this area in the middle of the desert. The weather was forecast to be sunny and partly cloudy which I knew might produce some fantastic light for photographing this area. The first day I arrived I spent some time during the day capturing some grand landscapes with picturesque puffy white clouds dotting the sky. I also had the chance to chat with Art Wolfe who was briefly visiting the area. That night I camped under the stars and completed some astro photography and then as the sky began to lighten, I headed towards a location that I had scouted earlier to capture some abstract images of the shapes of the hills.

Without direct sunlight, I was able to achieve a fairly even exposure across the landscape. I put on my longest zoom lens in order to fill the frame and really compose based up on shapes and tonalities. This image stood out to me because of the contrast in colors and the layers and repeating shapes along with small yellow desert flowers in the foreground.

All in all a very successful outing to this beautiful and remote location of Oregon.

