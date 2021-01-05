All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Painted Desert in Arizona extends from just east of the Grand Canyon southeast to the Petrified Forest National Park. Access is somewhat limited because much of the 93,000 acre natural wonder is within Navajo and Hopi land. This image was made in the Petrified Forest National Park. Because of concern about vandalism to the areas of petrified wood, the park is open to visitors only from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Not the most conducive to landscape photography! In addition, huge wildfires in California this past summer and early fall created very hazy conditions in much of the American southwest. I therefore opted to shoot this image with my infrared-converted camera and develop it as a black and white. I titled it “River of Time,” recognizing how long it must have taken for the intermittent water flow is this very arid area to create the dry riverbed that draws one into the image.