Picture Story

My wife and I were camping in our RV in northern Arizona and spent several days photographing the fabulous slot canyons, the Vermillion Cliffs as well as White Pocket. The last afternoon we were hiking, for a couple of hours, a few miles outside of Page, Arizona, photographing the fabulous Hoodoos and the red rock formations. As the sun was setting the rim lighting of this clump of cactus caught my eye. I loved the warm subject against the cool shadows of the background. Capturing the last warm glow of daylight on a great subject was amazing. The best time of the year to be in this area is in the fall when it's not hot and not cold yet.