All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I have visited the Page AZ area numerous times to photograph the desert and slot canyons. Each trip of course I have to visit Horseshoe Bend for a sunset or two.

This shot was taken on my second or third trip to the area and I already had good shots of all of the more obvious compositions. On this night I sought out a more unique perspective from the overlook, incorporating the river as well as the sunset. I knew I had lucked out when the few clouds hung around for sunset as typically the skies are clear and blank, providing little interest.

Walking away from the crowds that had formed at the apex of the rivers bend, I found this cap in the rock that lined up nicely with the direction of the setting sun and clouds. I used by Graduated Neutral Density filters to hold back the light in the sky so I could achieve a balanced exposure with the darker foreground and lighter sky, not losing any details in the highlights or shadows.

Being in this beautiful location was rewarding enough, but o come home with a new perspective on this was fantastic.