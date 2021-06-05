    Search
    Pacific Ocean, Mendocino, California, USA

    By Richard Valenti

    Picture Story

    The California coast line is a photographers paradise almost any time of year. Capturing the last light of day with the setting sun on the horizon is one of those iconic images that almost everyone gets. So to find a unique composition can be very challenging. As a storm was beginning to brew one evening, most sane people would settle in for a nice dinner and a glass of wine, but not me. I ventured out to a location I knew, overlooking the coastline from on high. I waited for the sun to break out under the brooding clouds and illuminate the foreground ocean, rendering a soft warm glow upon the swirling sea. Magic!

