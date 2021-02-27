Oyerfjellet, Lillehammer, Norway by Magne Dimmen

Picture Story

After 6 weeks of really cold weather with temperatures of -20 to -25 degrees Celcius, this weekend brought a sudden change with 0 degrees and a heavy fog. The last snowfall had not yet fallen from the trees, which gave a very special atmosphere, and you could see which way the wind had come from during the snowfall. I guess I did about 150 photos in little more than an hour, and ended up with this as one of my favorites after editing. This part of Norway is blessed with some of the most reliable winter conditions, and is very popular for cross-country skiing. Usually the tracks will be prepared, but on this day the prepared tracks were blown closed and skiing was laboriously and slow. On the other hand, the lighting conditions really made it worthwhile to get out there and capture some of the mysterious moments this area has to offer.

