Osterlen, Skane, Sweden by Erik Malm

Picture Story

As specialized in the ICM (Intentional Camera Movement) technique and with a professional background as a "symphonic" musician and conductor, I really try to create "music" with my images. Always in single exposures and with handheld camera.

All the "foggy impressionist atmosphere" in this image is totally created by my camera movements. The motif in real was quite ordinary. This is what makes this technique so funny to work with. You can create the light and atmosphere just by moving your camera. Not easy, I have practiced for close to 20 years now, but fully possible.

When working with the ICM technique, you often reduce the contrast quite a lot. This I have to, if needed, to compensate in the post process.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now