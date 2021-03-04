Opinan Beach, Gairloch, Scotland by Mary Spiteri













Follow us Follow us

Picture Story

Situated in the Scottish highlands, up until now the winter has been 'quite something'... howling winds up to 50mph, the loch freezing which hasn't happened for years and the rain. So... the wonderful event of the sun shining, crystal clear waters and not even a hint of a breeze, I knew that it was going to be a wonderful sunset. They are spectacular here.. the variety of colours and clouds which can often be equally incredible that it literally takes your breath away. Last night I ventured out with a friend , socially distanced of course , to enjoy the natural wonders of our world and more importantly to share it with friends. We walked to Opinan Beach along wooden slats leading to the edge of grasslands and on to the beach. The sun hadn't quite set, you couldn't hear a sound apart from the waves crashing on the shore and a few sea birds singing in the distance. The colours were changing right in front of us as we stood in awe at the pure beauty of nature. The deep rust and and blue hues increased in saturation and all of a sudden the sea, sand and horizon was a full blaze of glorious colours. Colours to lift the spirit, the warmth of the sun and a moment shared with a friend was the perfect end to the day.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now