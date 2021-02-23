Olenilsoya in Reine, Lofoten Islands, Norway by Felix Lipov

Picture Story

The beautiful landscape in Reine in the Lofoten Island reflects its history as a fishing port, which has slowly become a haven for landscape photographers looking to capture the quaint red fisherman's houses besides the spectacular background mountain scenery and the cool blue waters. The weather changes quickly and often, but on this day the sky was clear and crisp and the water till, which allowed for the long exposure reflection of the peaked mountains in the water alongside the contrast of the bright red houses along the shore.

