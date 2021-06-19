Ohope Beach Sunset, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Auckland City is built on a narrrow isthmus which means there are beaches on both the east and west coast - ideal for taking both sunrise and sunset images. One afternoon when I was staying there over Easter, I went out to Muriwai Beach - a west coast beach known for its black sand and the rocky escarpment on which a gannet colony lives. I decided to focus on the sunset and wandered all over the escarpment taking images from different perspectives. I'd been down on the rocks capturing the sun as it set and was ready to head home but as I reached the top of the escarpment I knew I had to capture the red colours after the sun had gone over the beach. I took a number of images as the sky darkened until I got this one - it was exactly what I was looking for.

