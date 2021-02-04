Ogens, Switzerland by Alexander Gellner

Picture Story

The winter of 2019/20 was without any snow in the non-mountainous areas of Switzerland where I live. Aside from autumn, winter is my favorite season for photography, so I was more than excited to see the first snow fall quite early this winter, with temperatures low enough for it to stay for a while. I usually photograph very close to my home, first out of time and efficiency reasons, but second also because it feels the most authentic to me and I relate best to what I have in front my lens. There is a small creek flowing through a forest just a five-minute walk from my house, and it never ceases to amaze me how many faces that little creek has throughout the seasons. I had never photographed it in winter, and with all the snow and some fog in the air I was happy when I found this very peaceful and tranquil scene. So different from the vibrant spring and summer colors.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now