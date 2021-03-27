Ockham Common, Surrey, England by Thomas Miles

Picture Story

After a brief spell of snow in the south of England, which doesn't happen all to much. As the snow melted and the iced formed I went looking for some intimate patterns and textures.

This scene really capture my attention as it had texture and some lovely geometry but it was what was underneath that really got me intrigued. The iced had frozen over fallen fern that still held some autumnal colour. The contrast in colour between the ice and fern really creates a nice story as the seasons change.

I know these sorts of images aren't everyone's cup of tea but it really pushes my creativity within landscape photography.

