Numa Falls, Kootenay NP, Canada by Tanner Strachan

Sometimes life can really hit the spot. I was fortunate enough to visit Numa Falls during a solo day trip through Kootenay National Park in December of last year. The fresh snowfall brought with it a blanket of silence, and all that I could hear was the water rushing below my feet. The azure-blue water cut through the scene so vividly it was as though the rest of the world was black and white. As I stood alone, taking it all in, a single thought came to mind, "Yup. Sometimes life can really hit the spot."

