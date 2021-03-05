Notre Dame des Monts, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

Picture Story

Notre-Dame-des-Monts is a very small village located in the fabulous Charlevoix region, Québec, Canada. It is 4 hours drive from Montreal. I was scouting on a country road when I saw the church’s bell tower leading to the mountains in the background, I stopped at the side of the road and I used a focal length of 240 mm (35 mm eq.) to capture the scene. The region has many country roads which offer, especially during autumn season, spectacular views. It is appropriate to carry all your gears!

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now