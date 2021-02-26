Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

I was hiking nearby the Ouareau river, when I saw the forest, its reflection on the water and the shore-line. It creates a visual triangle that amplifies the depth of field. I was also entranced by the colours of the rock and the texture of the sky. Carrying my camera during outdoor activities is always a pleasure. For that purpose, my favourite lens is the mzuiko 12-100 f/4 pro: weatherproof and no need to change lenses.

