Picture Story

This is 'Sandcove' in North Coyote Buttes, part Of Vermillion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona, near The famous 'Wave', near the border with Utah, USA; it's one of many highlights on our roadtrip through the South West in april/may 2017; we won an online permit and got notified on jan 1st, what a new year's gift that was the picture was taken in the afternoon and that whole day was just amazing from beginning to start; there is more than just the 'Wave' to discover and be in awe !