North Cascade NP, Washington, USA by Gary Blatter

Picture Story

Snowshoed in the dark to an elevated position to capture sunrise and sunset light on two of the prominent mountains in the North Cascades National Park. Very difficult to take a bad image in this park. After a four hour drive and a two hour hike in the light did not disappoint. If you are ever in Northwest Washington state do not miss a trip to this park. It is truly one of a kind location regardless of the season you can visit.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now