Nordseter, Lillehammer, Norway by Magne Dimmen

Picture Story

This was the night of the first full moon this year, and the weather was perfect with a clear sky and only a few clouds. It was cold, 15 dergrees below zero, but that is no reason to stay home. This picture was taken about an hour after sunset. I had to take several exposures to be sure to get the right exposure. This is a very popular area for skiing, and I was several times interrupted by cross-country skiers passing with headlamps that lit up the foreground. Nothing else to do but make another shot at it.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now