Niremont, Canton de Fribourg, Switzerland by Marie-Eve Glasson

Picture Story

Early December, one of the first snow had fallen and the mountains are again covered with their white coat. An occasion I could not miss to not only get back on my snowshoes for the new season, but also to hopefully get a nice sunset, weather forecasts were promising.

However, when I reached the car back, I saw that the clouds were still there, going up and down around the mountains. This was giving a very interesting atmosphere, but not really ideal for a sunset as I was in the fog for most of the ascent. When getting closer to the summit I could see that around the mountain the sky was clearing out, but I was not expecting to get this scenery when going around the last corner! The clouds were only left in the lower valleys, and above Lake Geneva, the sky was stunning, I was speechless.

