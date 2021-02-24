Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada by Dave Spier

Picture Story

Spray and mist from the Horseshoe Falls freeze into icicles that bend, and often break, the branches on trees next to the Niagara River. This particular tree is close to the crest of the falls just behind it. The view is from the walkway near the Table Rock Welcome Center and looks east-northeast toward Terrapin Point in Niagara Falls State Park on the American side. The same thing happens to trees on both sides of the river, but the accumulation of ice can vary with the wind direction and temperature. A long cold spell will build up layer upon layer of ice, much like an ice storm. A final note of caution: dress for the weather, wear a raincoat as the outer layer and be prepared to cover your equipment. A sudden wind change can drench you.

