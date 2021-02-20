Newport, Gwent, Wales by Edyta Rice

Picture Story

This particular morning I had set the alarm at 3.45am and then 5.00am, each time checking the views outside to see whether it was worth venturing out early. On both occasions it looked like the weather wasn't going to give a decent sunrise, so I drifted off to sleep.

Waking again just after sunrise, I noticed what appeared to be sunlight on the tree outside and lay there half asleep working out whether it was the sun or not! after a short while I got up, peered out the window and looking across to Caerleon I discovered this beautiful view, which appeared to look like an ocean, but it was indeed a cloud inversion basked in morning glow or raising sun.

With no hesitation, I started taking photos of this incredible phenomenon - my particular attention focused around two isolated trees at the top of the hill.

