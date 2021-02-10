New Castle, New Hampshire, USA by Tony Baldasaro

Picture Story

I was there with hopes of blazing orange sunrise, but as dawn broke and the clouds were going to dampen out the sun, I realized that the cool blue sky was just as beautiful as the orange one I thought I'd see. This tree, which sits in the middle of a large park along the New Hampshire coast proved to be a perfect subject against that cool blue sky. The contrast of the white snow, cool blue sky, and craggly ol' tree was too much to pass up.

