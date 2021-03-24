Nevis, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Picture Story

My favorite time of day is early morning. When vacationing in northern Minnesota, I like to head out early on the lake in a canoe. Except for the loons, I have the lake to myself. It is incredibly quiet, except for the beautiful call of the loons. The only problem is trying to take a sharp photo from a moving canoe. I would see a some thing that I wanted shot and, by the time I got the canoe to stop, I was past the subject. I got very good at turning the canoe around.

