    Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, Minnesota, USA

    By Laura Schoenbauer

    Picture Story

    Minnesota has many great state parks; all of which are beautiful any time of year. I think winter in Minnesota is particularly beautiful. This photo was taken at the end of December. In addition to the beauty, one of the benefits of winter is that the sun sets much earlier than during the summer. This shot was taken at 5:14 pm. During the summer the sunset occurs as late as 9:30 pm.

    Silhouettes are one of my favorite foregrounds for a sunset photo. I think a silhouette really brings out the vibrant colors of a sunset.

