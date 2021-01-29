Namib Rand Reserve, Namibia by Fabian Michelangeli

Picture Story

The Namib desert is considered the oldest desert on Earth. Hundreds of kilometers of colorful dunes adorn the Atlantic coast of Namibia in a band of 80-150 kilometers wide.

I went to photograph the orange-colored dunes whose color becomes more intense at sunset. The warm breeze turned to cold almost immediately after the sun went down beyond the horizon. The silence was broken only by the subtle sound of the dry grass spades rubbing against each other. Then, the rising moon turned the ocres into blues; into another kind of magic.

