Picture Story

Ordinarily, in the Sossusvlei area of Namib-Naukluft National Park in Namibia, Africa, photographers are drawn to the towering dunes and the morning or afternoon light and the shadows that creates on a larger landscape photograph. But no matter where I travel, I always look for the intimate landscapes, too - the smaller scenes that tells stories. In this one area between Sossusvlei Dunes and the Deadvlei area, there are smaller dunes that surround acacia trees, and allow small vegetation to grow. After a stiff wind, these dunes get sculpted with ridges that create wonderful patterns, and in this one spot, I found dried and sun-bleached acacia pods that had fallen onto the dunes after the wind had created a lovely pattern for a backdrop. The contrast of the light and dark, and the ripples and the circular design of the acacia pod provided a strong subject to compose within my frame. I was more excited about this image versus some of the larger, and wonderfule-yet-already-been-scene landscapes of the dunes of the area!